Outspoken: "Sonia Elijah: Study Shows How MRNA Shots Ruin Women's Menstrual Cycles"
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
It's abundantly confirmed now that the mRNA injections destroy women's sexual health, a story Dr Wolf broke in June 2021, that led to her global deplatforming. In this important interview, Sonia Elijah explains a major study that has identified the mechanism whereby this suffering and infertility is being caused. The injections actually dysregulate the chemicals needed for the fallopian tubes to release the ovum for fertilization. This is a tragic and historic interview, which shows the way, we hope, toward treatment.
Isn't the goal to make all males impotent and women unable to conceive? They keep telling us there are too many people. Of course, when their goal is zero poor people, depop is taking too long. Even Stalin complained there were too many people in the world,back then, and he wasn't talking just about poor people.