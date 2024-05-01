Steve Kirsch, Founder of Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, reveals the extraordinary fact that Office of National Statistics, UK’s agency that tracks COVID infections and vaccine harms, ignored a request letter from 7 MPs asking for more information about data related to vaccine harms. He describes being stonewalled by Santa Clara County officials and other major government entities, as the evidence of the greatest crime ever imposed on humanity, surfaces into view.
It is amazing how authorities are able to neglect the rising unhealth numbers following the injections! With dr Dowd on Jan Jekielek, "they will not investigate because they now the answer!" And how is that actually, that they know the answer, in beforehand even maybe. In that case open for criminal prosecution, are they not. A Dr Joseph Sansone, Florida, has himself administered templates for Grand Juries to by now several US states and General Attourneys. This being one example of public initiative to the administrations in order to get some judicial progress...
Here in Sweden we will just sit tight expecting the American military under a brand new agreement!