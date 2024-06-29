Plamena Dimitrov is a microbiologist and a member of the Pfizer Document research team. She grew up in Bulgaria, where she observed her grandmother, and others, effectively using traditional and herbal remedies that had been passed down for generations. So now she is also a tea-maker, with a company called Essential Teas. In her last interview, she shared the power of Star Anise, and Dimitrov resumes this journey with an analysis of Cloves. This simple spice, used in baking, is also an antiviral powerhouse that can treat respiratory issues through inhalation and topical application and has an antioxidant, anti-cancer effect when taken (carefully) internally. Dimitrov shows how to make star anise oil and clove oil, for home remedies. Amazing!

