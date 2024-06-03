OutSpoken: "TWC's Dr Kelly Victory on Public Health Cowards and Criminals"
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
The Wellness Company's New Trauma and Emergency Medicine Specialist on the Board of The Wellness Company, speaks frankly about the fact that every educated Public Health physician and official, should have known that 'lockdown' and COVID protocols such as masking and 'social distancing' were nonsense. Dr Victory has had to defend herself seven times before Medical Licensing boards for telling the truths about these measures in public. She also addresses the inevitability of 'Disease X', the looming risk of global tyranny via the WHO and the mechanism of how the Spike Protein proliferates without shutoff in the bodies of those who are mRNA-vaccinated. She describes what one can do to counter this. Important call-out about the greatest public health failure in history.
All the ordinary doctors were only too happy to run after the piper`s tune, extra money and fame??, and no criticism was allowed nor wanted. In Sweden my ordinary ER is still recommending generally the jab, after I have put this in question for now several years, relatives died at nursing homes?? It is just a total lack of ordinary thinking, most extraordinary in our time.