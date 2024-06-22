OutSpoken: "UK Media Censor OfCom's Painful Argument in Steyn v OfCom"
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
From Dr. Naomi Wolf: "I flew to London for a June 11 hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice - a judicial review of UK 'Media Regulator' OfCom's sanctions against respected commentator Mark Steyn. OfCom had concluded that Steyn's show on GBNews in October 2022, on which he had allowed me to present findings from the Pfizer Papers of deaths, sterilizations, and disabilities due to the mRNA injection, had caused 'harm'. In court, OfCom's counsel admitted that it did not matter that what I had said was true. 'Conspiracy theories can be true,' said OfCom lawyer in court, which elicited incredulous laughter. In this video, I read and explain OfCom's dangerous argument about why it has the power sweepingly to censor all broadcast content in Britain, which is surreal in its Orwellian logic. This is a hearing that affects whether or not the UK will have any freedom of speech at all."
The argument- submission- that 'conspiracy theories can be true' is mere cant and jingles. Counsel is perpetrating an alchemy of words worthy of Hegel. It is the type of gnotic sophistry that Plotinus complains of in Bk 9 of the Enneads. Factual reality is not a conspiracy. Truth is what it is. As a former lawyer I can say it is a type of argument one often sees.
From desperate back footed lawyers and it is dishonest when settlement or discontinuing should be effected. I have had theft submitted as a commercially practical option. When challenged the retort was "but it is an argument." Yes, a dishonest and preposterious one.
Dearest Naomi, watching this I see your sincere and honest passion for the truth to be set free ,but I also pray for your safety as you stand up for the truth -- may God keep you in his arms -- you inspire me to be unafraid --also just got an email about the speakers at Porcfest -so happy to see you will be there ,