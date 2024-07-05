Outspoken: "What is 'De-Masculinizing' Today's Men?"
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Dr. Ben Tapper, Doctor of Chiropractic and Director of Epigenetics at The Wellness Company, takes Dr. Wolf through a dizzying, unforgettable tour of the many elements surrounding men and boys these days -- ranging from chemicals in plastics to additives in food, to common ingredients in a GMO-manufactured diet -- that is wreaking havoc with male hormones. It is not your imagination -- men -- especially younger men -- are often visibly less "masculine" than were earlier generations, with higher voices, less body hair, lower sperm counts, and even often with lower libido and less aggression. Isn't this an emergency? Don't we need masculine men? An experiment, in effect, of this kind on human males has never been imposed before in our species' history. Dr Ben Tapper explains "epigenetics" -- the role of environment in physical expression and the causing of disease -- and he explains in riveting details, just how men are being stripped of "maleness", and what they can do about it.
Ok glyphosate stops the secretion of testosterone, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38199345/
atrazine turns testosterone into estrogen. https://news.berkeley.edu/2010/03/01/frogs/
Talk to Dr.Seneff she’s a MIT researcher. She’s a treasure trove of information!
https://highintensityhealth.com/stephanie-seneff-phd-gmo-foods-glyphosate-autism-obesity/
One thing that I think is de-masculinizing men is some of the trendy hair styles that have come along the last decade, e.g., shaved sides of head with fluff left on top, being "sold" to guys by girly hair stylists as "cool" and "stylish." How about, uh, "goofy." Suckered, impressionable guys going for the latest thing. Followers will follow. To me, it looks more like creative revenue-generating ploys by the hair industry with some latest fad; same goes for the so-called "fashion" industry. For real, masculine men, with their own mind and sense of self, not so much. And this is not to say that masculine men can't have developed feminine aspects in themselves (thank you, ladies), e.g., caring, tender, loving, compassionate, etc. A real man can have all of that, learns to find all that in themselves. And they don't have a problem with eating quiche; a real man eats whatever he wants. And on that last point, not to sound contradictory, but real men can have the sides of their head shaved leaving the fluff on top. You figure it out. ;-)