Outspoken: "What Time It Is: The Incarceration of Stephen K Bannon"
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Dr Wolf reads her essay about Steve Bannon’s imprisonment - which happens to be during a critical four months of campaigning for a life-or-death Presidential election. She describes the conditions of Mr Bannon’s incarceration, which guarantee a muting of his voice; and she makes the case that in taking a member of the opposition into physical custody, the ‘regime’ in power is echoing activities from Germany in 1933 that closed down civil society in six months.
I totally agree with you Dr Wolf. I live in Canada & I see things moving ahead on the side of evil . :( I pray people will wake up , it is so late , hard to believe people are so numb . I think anti depressants are adding to this problem . People are numb
As you may know, I have been a fervent speaker for free speech, honesty in media and the rights of the citizen. I am not a prominent person. I have no platform. My voice is small. But my beliefs are very big and I am not afraid to speak my mind on many topics in hopes that enough of us can save our precious country and constitutional republic. I support those voices who have the courage and platform to speak for me, for all of us - like you. I stay informed, I make sure my friends who are waking up have the right information and know where to go to find the truth. Steve Bannon is not alone in his mistreatment in such a critical time. And this will not stop with the prominent. Even social media sites who propose their dedication to free speech are shadow-banning, suppressing and outright censoring. I will never stop fighting for my country. Steve Bannon's voice is a great loss during this critical election buildup. I promise my voice to those who propose noncompliance to the tyranny surrounding us. Because no matter how small my voice, I could be next.