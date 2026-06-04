"Parents vs. Government: The Homeschool Debate"

“Melissa Blasek is joined by Will Estrada of the Home School Legal Defense Association to discuss the growing nationwide push for increased homeschool regulation, what’s driving these efforts, and how families and advocates can respond. They also break down the New Hampshire Home Education Freedom Act now headed to the governor’s desk and what it could mean for homeschool freedom in New Hampshire and beyond.”

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