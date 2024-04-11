"Are things getting so strange that it requires intellectual humility and open mindedness to be willing to ask very weird questions, in order to survive this time? Are we in a kind of apocalyptic moment? Are those trapped in old-school thinking, such as those in the ego-driven legacy media, at risk of not doing well as our conditions shift so rapidly? Are the Hopi prophecies -- that closely track with the predictions in the Book of Revelation -- possibly useful to explain the odder elements of this period in history? Is an old world in fact dying, as they predicted, and a new one being born? Let's explore."
Please support our sponsors:
The Wellness Company - Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!
CHARLIS Skincare: https://shop.charlis.beauty/dailyclout
Use code NAOMI for 25% off!
Naomi I watch your conversation with Tucker and you were great. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you Naomi for these weird thoughts! For me I have long been a great admiror of the Hopis, who seemed to have gotten everything right somehow. Yeah, we need to ask and realize all kinds of weird t hings as so many weird unthinkable things are happening. Just finished Trance for instance, The demons as mean, unhappy spirits are certainly out, I have two in my nearest neighbourhood. The "demons" as the lower wave lengths are also out, impregnating all the time as well as the sky spraying and the gene editing jabs the shedding included.
So, for the two hearted may they fix themselves, for earth we will just plod along I guess, doing our best and informing ourselves. My country Sweden is basically zombified but I have now joined a small little group for action to be sure. And you are as usual writing and doing the greatest thing. Is there a part 3?