"Pennsylvania’s Measles Controversy & the Fight for Medical Privacy"

“Melissa Blasek is joined by Jessica Treichler of the Pennsylvania Coalition for Informed Consent to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding Pennsylvania’s reported measles-associated deaths and the increasingly political battle over how those deaths are classified and reported.

They also examine controversial Pennsylvania Department of Health rule changes that Jessica argues raise serious concerns about medical privacy, informed consent, and constitutional rights—and what these changes could mean for Pennsylvanians.

Melissa and Jessica break down what is happening in Pennsylvania and why the implications extend far beyond the current measles controversy.”

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