"Pro-Life Influencer Lila Rose Is Getting The FULL Rittenhouse Cancel Treatment After She Speaks Out About Trump’s Lurch To The Left On The Abortion Issue!"

The Incredible Morphing GOP.

And it’s not just abortion.

It will be VERY interesting to watch the rhetoric, platform & policy transformation over the next 2 months post Trump/RFK alliance and the creation of the new Unity Party (which amazingly is now being referred to as the UniParty)!

Donald Trump’s recent announcement that a new crop of Democrats will be added to his campaign and future administration has many traditional conservatives wondering where they fit in this new party? Will fiscal conservatives, small government advocates, gun rights activists and pro-lifers even have a seat at the table with this new unity coalition?

Issue based influencers like Kyle Rittenhouse and more recently Lila Rose, are finding themselves squarely in the crosshairs of MAGA pundit smear campaigns and social media troll & bot operations after they dare to question the ever evolving positions of Donald Trump - especially as he begins to align the new Unity Party to fit Democrat issues of import like gun control and ‘reproductive rights’.

Must we BECOME Democrats to defeat the Democrats?

And if so, are we really winning?

We discuss this and MORE today on the Shannon Joy Show!

