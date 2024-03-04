J.J. Carrell has an in-depth interview with Retired Border Patrol Agent Gil Maza. J.J. and Gil discuss another world in law enforcement that remains TABOO – Mental health. Gil was a San Diego Sector Border Patrol Chaplain and helped grow the Chaplaincy nationally throughout the Border Patrol. The BORDER has been destroyed but what is left unseen and hushed to a whisper is the MENTAL toll it has taken on the Agents.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

Heaven’s Harvest - Use code UNRESTRICTED

CHARLIS - Use code UNRESTRICTED for 25% off

More on DailyClout

Donate