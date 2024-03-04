J.J. Carrell has an in-depth interview with Retired Border Patrol Agent Gil Maza. J.J. and Gil discuss another world in law enforcement that remains TABOO – Mental health. Gil was a San Diego Sector Border Patrol Chaplain and helped grow the Chaplaincy nationally throughout the Border Patrol. The BORDER has been destroyed but what is left unseen and hushed to a whisper is the MENTAL toll it has taken on the Agents.
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company - Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!
Heaven’s Harvest - Use code UNRESTRICTED
CHARLIS - Use code UNRESTRICTED for 25% off
Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Brandon should hang for treason, along with most of his administration.
Thank you so much JJ for this interview with Gil Maza. I am ashamed to say that I had no idea how this horrible border debacle is affecting our Border Control Agents. I never looked at it through their eyes. I can't imagine how hard it is to be in their shoes and shame on anyone who maligns them. This was such an informative interview for me on so many levels. I just don't understand the people behind it. I agree with Gil that the Great Reset has already been accomplished. And I don't have any hope that the Republicans will do anything to help. They have proven themselves to be incompetent at best. My hope is for a Trump presidency. Thank you again. I am grateful for the work you, and people like Gil, do every day.