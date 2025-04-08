Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "MK Ultra: People, Groups & Nations, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears" w/ Cathy O’Brien
Sarah Westall: "MK Ultra: People, Groups & Nations, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears" w/ Cathy O’Brien

Sarah Westall
Apr 08, 2025
"MK Ultra survivor and whistleblower Cathy O'Brien returns to expose how this covert program is still in operation and being weaponized against individuals, groups, and even entire nations. We delve into high-profile cases and analyze behaviors exhibited by popular celebrities that may indicate they have been subjected to this form of mind control. Cathy also shares insights on recognizing and undoing years of programming. To learn more and explore techniques for deprogramming, visit her website at Trance-Formation.com."

Watch Now:

