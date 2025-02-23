Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Secrets, Lies & Power: The CIA, FBI, and the Corruption of Power" w/ Dr. J. Michael Waller
Sarah Westall: "Secrets, Lies & Power: The CIA, FBI, and the Corruption of Power" w/ Dr. J. Michael Waller

Opinion - Sarah Westall
Feb 23, 2025
Transcript

"Dr. J. Michael Waller, Senior Analyst for Strategy at the Center for Security Policy, joins the program to discuss how the CIA and the FBI operate in the shadows to manipulate elections, silence dissent, and expand their power beyond accountability. We discuss his new book, Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains, which exposes secret alliances, intelligence overreach, and the evolution of America's security agencies into Deep State enforcers. You can learn more about Dr. Waller at https://centerforsecuritypolicy.org/."

Watch Now:

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Appears in episode
