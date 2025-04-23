Sarah Westall: "Truth about Gila Monster Venom & the Miracle of Peptides for Human Health" w/ Dr. Diane Kazer

"Dr. Diane Kazer returns to the show for a fascinating deep dive into the controversial claims surrounding snake venom—and more recently, Gila monster venom. We unpack the science behind the headlines and clarify how these peptides, inspired by natural venom compounds, are synthesized and used in cutting-edge medical treatments. Dr. Kazer sheds light on where the “snake venom” myth originated and why it caught fire online. We also explore the powerful and often overlooked benefits of therapeutic peptides, which are revolutionizing medicine by improving metabolic health, enhancing recovery, and supporting longevity. This is an eye-opening conversation packed with surprising facts and actionable insights. You can try peptides for yourself at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/?ref=vbWRE3J&apply_coupon=SARAH or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop"

Watch Now!

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "7 Reasons Why Men & Women Over 50 Are Adding This Single Ingredient To Their Morning Routine. Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More…"

Raw Paws: "Give your pets the power of raw nutrition—feed them raw...Visit https://dailycloutpets.com to learn more"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/