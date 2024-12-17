Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Why Realistically Gold Could Increase to $100,000+ to Pay Off the National Debt w/ Andy Schectman"
Sarah Westall: "Why Realistically Gold Could Increase to $100,000+ to Pay Off the National Debt w/ Andy Schectman"

Opinion - Sarah Westall
Dec 17, 2024
Transcript

"Global economy expert and President of Miles Franklin, Andy Schectman, returns to the program to discuss the reality of gold reaching over 100K per ounce as a means of paying off the national debt. He believes this is an option the government has to rebalance the US economy. We discuss this and other influencing factors impacting the world economy."

