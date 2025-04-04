Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Shannon Joy: "Another Baby Dies After Receiving CDC Recommended ‘Catch Up’ Vaccines"
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:25:41
-1:25:41

Shannon Joy: "Another Baby Dies After Receiving CDC Recommended ‘Catch Up’ Vaccines"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Apr 04, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

"No one dare call it vaccine… but how many healthy babies have to “die suddenly” after routine shots before we confront the elephant in the room? While media obsesses over soda and cancer, a 1-year-old in my hometown of Rochester, NY dies hours after receiving six shots—and no one dares question the CDC schedule."

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Man in America: "The Banking Cabal’s Gold Rig is CRUMBLING—Global Collapse is Now Inevitable" w/ David Jensen
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Hidden Crimes of Big Pharma & Johnson & Johnson" w/ Gardiner Harris
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "BIG Update on the Luigi Mangione Criminal Case"
  Best of DailyClout
Shannon Joy: "Jerome Powell Vows To Screw Americans Harder With Inflation In 2025 While Trump Pumps Another MAGA ScamCoin"
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "Oh, Canada..." w/ Guest & Canadian Podcaster at "Fear Academy" Jim Torma
  Best of DailyClout
Shannon Joy: "Exclusive With Dr. Naomi Wolf! Rise Of The Technocrats"
  Best of DailyClout
Liberty Lobbyist: "Fighting Medical Tyranny"
  Best of DailyClout