Shannon Joy: "Jerome Powell Vows To Screw Americans Harder With Inflation In 2025 While Trump Pumps Another MAGA ScamCoin"
Opinion - Shannon Joy
Mar 26, 2025
“The government is blatantly deceiving the public with fake spending cuts while MAGA supporters are distracted by sideshows like the DOGE Clock. Despite Trump signing a bloated, debt-heavy bill backed by the uniparty, Fed Chair Jerome Powell now admits the economic outlook includes higher inflation and slower growth—driven largely by tariffs. When will fiscal conservatives finally pay attention?”

