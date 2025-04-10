Best of DailyClout
Shannon Joy: "Massive, Sweeping Medical Freedom Bill PASSED & SIGNED In Idaho"
Shannon Joy: "Massive, Sweeping Medical Freedom Bill PASSED & SIGNED In Idaho"

Apr 10, 2025
"Despite a veto from the governor, the Idaho Medical Freedom Act was passed in a major grassroots victory led by Leslie Manookian and Health Freedom Defense, proving that local action can overcome top-down resistance. This triumph shows that bottom-up organizing is the key to restoring constitutional freedoms when national leaders fail to act."

