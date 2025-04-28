Shannon Joy: "Radical American Independence - Are You Ready To Emancipate?"

"The political pageantry of presidential and congressional ‘elections’ has become increasingly humiliating and demoralizing for the American public. When considering the absurdity of the ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Biden presidency and the ‘WWE Reality Wrestling’ Trump presidency, you are left wondering, how can real people possibly fall for this garbage?"
Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout
Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company:
https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!
NativePath: "7 Reasons Why Men & Women Over 50 Are Adding This Single Ingredient To Their Morning Routine. Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More…"
Raw Paws: "Give your pets the power of raw nutrition—feed them raw...Visit
https://dailycloutpets.com to learn more"
Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20
Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post