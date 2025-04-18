Shannon Joy: "Trump’s Digital Control Grid: A Continuation Of Biden Era Atrocities"

"Yes, you should be alarmed.
The calls are coming from INSIDE the house."
Watch Now!
Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout
Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company:
https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!
NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"
Raw Paws: "Give your pets the power of raw nutrition—feed them raw...Visit
to learn more"
Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20
Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post