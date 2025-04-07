Best of DailyClout
Shannon Joy: "Trump’s Liberation Day Was Completely Moronic"
Shannon Joy: "Trump’s Liberation Day Was Completely Moronic"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Apr 07, 2025
Transcript

"Trump’s sweeping tariff plan is being celebrated by his loyalists, but in reality, it amounts to one of the largest tax hikes in U.S. history—raising prices on everything while offering no serious plan to rebuild domestic manufacturing. With no infrastructure, no reforms, and no negotiations, this move threatens to strip Americans of their prosperity, all while being falsely branded as 'liberation.'"

