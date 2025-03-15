Best of DailyClout
Shannon Joy: “Vaccines Are The Perfect Poison - That’s Why Eugenicists Like Bill Gates Loves Them”
Shannon Joy: “Vaccines Are The Perfect Poison - That’s Why Eugenicists Like Bill Gates Loves Them”

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Mar 15, 2025
1
Transcript

"Forget culling chickens—these mad scientists are playing God with human lives! Sasha Latypova exposes the global military plan behind the COVID response and the shocking truth about population control."

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

