User's avatar
klimer's avatar
klimer
4h

As long as their is no mandate for mRNA vaccines, who cares if they are still on the market? There will always be true believers who want them because in their minds $cience is uncorruptible.

Plus, the courts seem to be intent upon hanging the blame on the physician who recommends the jab. It's easier to educate the physicians of their liability than to educate brainwashed patients of the potential for harm.

David Rinker's avatar
David Rinker
2h

RFK is facing evil forces of of unparalleled power who think nothing of murder. He is carefully considering his every step. He and his allies Makary and Bhaktara have proven track records of standing against establishment foes. RFK's Children's Health Defense has stood strong in defense of children in the face of the war on children and life. He knows that he must have scientifically unassailable grounds upon which to take action. He has commissioned a megastudy on vaccines-autism due in September. We must stop nipping at his heels, and unite in support of Kennedy.

