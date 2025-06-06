Dear Community,



DailyClout continues to deliver activism and action for democracy and social justice in an unparalleled way. This past week, Dr. Naomi Wolf, along with Sasha Latypova, Shannon Joy, and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, coauthored an open letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Marty Makary of the Food and Drug Administration.



The letter addressed the rollout of a new mRNA injection under Moderna’s aegis and exposed a critical issue: although Secretary Kennedy announced he had withdrawn CDC recommendations for the mRNA injection for healthy children and healthy pregnant women, that still left pregnant women with any health conditions as targets for this dangerous and potentially deadly injection.



The letter warns that the MAHA movement can still walk away from this administration and support independent challengers in the midterms. This was not an easy letter to write. We support health freedom and hoped for bold action from Secretary Kennedy, but we felt it was crucial to take a stand. Children’s lives are at risk. Though this action is already generating blowback and confrontation, we stand firm in defending medical and other fundamental freedoms.



Now, we need your help.



We are launching a website to gather signatures in support of the open letter, and we will partner with independent candidates who run on freedom platforms, regardless of party affiliation. But this kind of independence and integrity comes at a price: sometimes, we must stand alone.



If you want to see continued action that transcends partisanship and promotes freedom, transparency, and humane legislation, we need your support. We can’t do it without you. Please donate or upgrade to a paid subscription on Substack.



And a reminder: we are not a nonprofit organization. That means we are free to advocate directly for legislation and real political outcomes, unlike nonprofit groups that are limited in this regard. However, it also means we are especially dependent on donations from people like you.

With gratitude,

The DailyClout Team