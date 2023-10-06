The CCP's Plan for Global Domination Explained

Brian O’Shea, host of DailyClout column "Mostly Peaceful", is joined by former Congressional staffer, geopolitical analyst, journalist, and author Brandon Weichert to talk about Weichert’s latest book "Biohacked: China’s Race to Control Life". What follows is a chilling and detailed discussion about what the Chinese Communist Party might have planned in…
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes