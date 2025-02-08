The Drew Allen Show: "Trump Tariffs Will Do What They're Intended to Do: MAGA"

"(Democrats TDS has led them to side with America's enemies)

Who was responsible for the collision over the Potomac that left more than seventy Americans dead? More information has come out and Drew has the answer.

President Trump has officially imposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The left is predictably attacking Trump and predicting an economic bloodbath in America. But will the tariffs hurt Americans? Not really, explains Drew.

The Colombian President wisely bent the knee when Trump threatened tariffs. But Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian government officials have decided to play hardball. Sadly, their decision spells dire consequences for their own citizens.

Drew explains how dangerous the left is becoming in America. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome incites them to oppose anything and everything President Trump does. The result? Democrats are siding with America's enemies."

