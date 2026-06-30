THE FLESH-EATING PARASITE THREATENING OUR FOOD SUPPLY – WHAT YOU CAN DO TO STAY HEALTHY

For 70 years, the United States has been fighting an invasion at our southern border, but its not the invasion of illegal immigrants we are talking about.

The United States has, for 70 years, been fighting a continuous aerial war against the New World screwworm, a parasite that eats animals alive: cow, pig, deer, dog, even human. (Its scientific name, C. hominivorax, translates to “man-eater.”) Larvae of the parasitic fly chew through flesh, transforming small nicks into big, gruesome wounds.

The United States government, to prevent the spread of this deadly parasite, blasted flies with radiation to make them sterile and then began intensive campaign of dropping these sterile flies south of the border:

[the US government] dropped the sterile adult screwworms by the millions—even hundreds of millions—weekly over the U.S., then farther south in Mexico, and eventually in the rest of North America.

The sterile flies proceeded to, well, screw the continent’s wild populations into oblivion, and in 2006, an invisible barrier was established at the Darién Gap, the jungle that straddles the Panama-Colombia border, to cordon the screwworm-free north off from the south. The barrier, as I observed when I reported from Panama several years ago, consisted of planes releasing millions of sterile screwworms to rain down over the Darién Gap every week. This never-ending battle kept the threat of screwworms far from America.

CONTAINMENT HAS FAILED – THE PARASITE IS HERE

Despite the efforts of the federal government, containment has failed and the New World screwworm is here.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced three new cases of New World screwworm, including the first cases in dogs and goats, on Monday, bringing the nation’s total case count to five. It also pledged to ramp up and expedite mitigation efforts for screwworm, a parasitic fly that the nation declared eradicated in the 1960s.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot (R) has declared a state of emergency in the Lone Star state as they struggle to contain the growing parasite invasion.

The re-emergence of the deadly parasite is due – in part – to the open border policies of the Biden/Harris administration. The New World screwworm is yet another reminder of the human price to be paid for the failure to secure our southern border.

THE THREAT OF PARASITES

It’s not just the screw worm that Americans should be concerned about when it comes to the threat of parasites. Indeed, before the healthcare bureaucracy’s myopic focus on COVID-19 and other potential pandemics, the Centers for the Disease Control issued a stunning warning about the threat of parasitic diseases here in the United States:

Most people think parasitic diseases occur in poor and developing countries, or are infections they might pick up on a trip to a foreign country. However, parasitic infections also occur in the United States, and in some cases affect millions of people. Often they can go unnoticed, with few symptoms. But many times the infections cause serious illnesses, including seizures, blindness, pregnancy complications, heart failure, and even death. Anyone—regardless of race or economic status—can become infected.

CDC has targeted five neglected parasitic infections (NPIs) in the United States as priorities for public health action based on the numbers of people infected, the severity of the illnesses, or our ability to prevent and treat them. These NPIs include Chagas disease, cysticercosis, toxocariasis, toxoplasmosis, and trichomoniasis.

The threat of parasites is just as high today, as it was just six years ago – the only difference is that our healthcare establishment has all but abandoned doing the necessary work of empowering Americans to take control of their health and preventing dangerous healthcare outcomes before they occur.

Fortunately, freedom-fighting doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough are now speaking up about the threats posed by parasites.

Not only is Dr. McCullough sounding the alarm about the threat of parasites, McCullough is also offering Americans the ability to do something about this threat:

If you think you could be impacted, contact The Wellness Company for a review with one of our doctors and look for the combination parasite cleanse featuring combined ivermectin + mebendazole.

Ivermectin to the Rescue!

If you feel off, a parasite cleanse may help you regain your health. There is no better cleanse than pure lab-tested Ivermectin + Mebendazole, compounded into a single capsule by The Wellness Company.

• Ivermectin and Mebendazole combine to effectively treat parasitic infections.

• 45 or 90 Oral Capsules, each containing 25mg Ivermectin + 250mg Mebendazole, a clinically effective dose.

• The Gold Standard of safety and efficacy; the only medication of its kind prescribed by a licensed doctor and compounded by a 50-state licensed pharmacy.

Medication You Can Trust from a Trusted Source in the USA

The medical experts at The Wellness Company – like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Kelly Victory – were leaders in the efforts to provide the public with accurate medical information during COVID. These experts have repeatedly shown that they prioritized the health and welfare of their patients over the bottom line of the big pharmaceutical companies.

Now, The Wellness Company is the only company in the world to prescribe pure compounded Ivermectin + Mebendazole from a 50-state licensed pharmacy, in a high-dose 90-day supply.

The Wellness Company’s Ivermectin + Mebendazole Parasite Cleanse is in extreme demand, selling out 3 times, prompting The Wellness Company to build a stockpile of medication to serve customers through any potential supply chain disruptions.

With the tariffs reducing and restricting international trade, many people have turned to shady overseas sources of medication or unlicensed pharmacies. The Wellness Company proudly remains the only legitimate producer of this compounded formula in the US.

Head over to The Wellness Company today to order a 45-day or 90-day supply of the ultimate parasite cleanse – Ivermectin + Mebendazole. Simply fill out a quick medical intake form after checkout to complete your prescription request. US Residents Only.

What people are saying about The Wellness Company’s Ivermectin + Mebendazole:

I am grateful to have a medicine as potentially beneficial as ivermectin and mebendazole, but the most important thing for me is the faith I have in Dr. McCullough and The Wellness Company for making a safe product, in our country. I am grateful for them protecting us through the use of proven products and the peace in knowing that I’m taking something that is precisely what it states on the labels. - Jennifer W.

Order Ivermectin + Mebendazole from The Wellness Company today! Use code DAILYCLOUT to save up to $60 off + Free Shipping on all orders.

SHOP NOW