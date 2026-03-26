Something is happening in the gold market right now that could create more new millionaires than anything we’ve seen in decades.

Gold has nearly doubled in the last 12 months. JP Morgan just raised their target to $6,300. A legendary investor who made fortunes in gold three separate times says $10,000 to $12,000 over the next decade.

And those might be the conservative numbers.

Because behind the scenes, there are moves being made in Washington right now that could send gold dramatically higher almost overnight. The kind of moves that happened once before in 1934, when a small group of Americans who saw it coming built wealth that lasted generations.

Most people had no clue until it was too late.

Right now, gold has pulled back sharply because of the Iran conflict. The smart money isn’t panicking. They’re buying. Because they know the pullback is temporary but what’s coming next could be permanent.

The question isn’t whether gold is going higher. The biggest banks in the world have already answered that. The question is whether you’ll be positioned before or after the biggest move happens.

American Alternative Assets has released a free report called “The Great Gold Reset” that shows exactly what’s building, why fortunes could be made in the months ahead, and how to get positioned before the window closes.

Click here to download your free guide now