We’ve all heard Donald Trump promise to usher in a new “golden age” for America. But what if he literally means golden?

While the mainstream media obsesses over his every tweet, they’re missing something far more significant brewing in the halls of power.

The $42 Lie We’ve Been Living

Here’s a shocking fact: Right now, the United States government officially values our massive gold reserves at just $42.22 per ounce—a price that hasn’t changed since 1973. Meanwhile, gold trades at over $2,000 per ounce on the open market.

America owns 8,133 tons of gold, more than any other nation. At today’s market price, that’s worth roughly $530 billion. But our government’s books show it as worth just $11 billion.

The Reset Is Coming

Financial insiders are quietly discussing something they call “The Great Gold Reset.”

Where Trump could officially revalue America’s gold reserves to reflect modern market reality.

Think about the implications:

At $5,000 per ounce: $1.35 trillion in government assets

At $10,000 per ounce: Nearly $3 trillion

Overnight, Trump could create trillions in government wealth without printing money or raising taxes.

This isn’t fantasy. In 1933, FDR devalued the dollar against gold by 69%, effectively raising gold’s price from $20.67 to $35 per ounce, helping America recover from the Great Depression.

What This Means for You

When and if this reset happens, it will ripple through the entire economy. Gold prices could explode higher as the official revaluation legitimizes much higher values.

But you need to understand exactly how this will unfold and position yourself accordingly. Not all gold investments are created equal.

American Alternative Assets has just released “The Great Gold Reset” report that documents exactly how this policy shift could happen, and how everyday Americans can protect their wealth through the transition.

Click here to download your free guide now

The window to prepare is closing. Don’t wait for the headlines.