The Liberty Lobbyist: "A Modern History Of Home Education"

“Melissa Blasek updates about medical freedom efforts in New Hampshire. She is joined by home education activist Doris Hohensee to discuss the evolution of homeschooling laws during her decades of activism efforts.”

