The Liberty Lobbyist: "COVID, Congress, and the Fauci Files"

“Melissa Blasek sits down with Justin Hart, author of Gone Viral: How COVID Drove the World Insane, to discuss the recently released Fauci Files and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s extensive invocation of the Fifth Amendment during congressional testimony. Together, they examine what lawmakers were investigating, what the released documents and testimony may—and may not—show, and how these developments fit into the broader debate over the U.S. government’s COVID-19 response.”

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