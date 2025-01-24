Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Liberty Lobbyist: "How To Create Enduring Policy In The States"
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -40:39
-40:39

The Liberty Lobbyist: "How To Create Enduring Policy In The States"

Opinion - Melissa Blasek
Best of DailyClout
Jan 24, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

"Melissa Blasek updates on the patient being denied a kidney transplant for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. She discusses President Trump’s executive order spree and details how to turn those temporary measures into enduring policy in the states. This is an episode jam-packed with activism tips and tricks."

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Liberty Lobbyist' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheLibertyLobbyist

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code MELISSA for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: "Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!"

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
The Drew Allen Show: "A Marxist Masquerading as a Bishop Lectures President Trump on Mercy"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Babies Dying!" w/ Dr. Thorp [Sponsored]
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: “Inauguration Day Review with a Mindfulness Warrior”
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Inauguration Live" w/ Dr. Naomi Wolf and Brian O'Shea
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Is Magnesium Deficiency Behind Serious Illnesses?" w/ Wade Lightheart [Sponsored]
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "What They're HIDING About Europe's RAPE CRISIS Will SHOCK You"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Medical Kidnap In TEXAS!"
  Best of DailyClout