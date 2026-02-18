The Liberty Lobbyist: "The No Medical Mandates Movement"

“Melissa Blasek details efforts across the country to return informed consent and end all vaccine exemptions, including in k-12 schools. She is joined by Delegate Chris Anders of West Virginia to discuss his state’s history of pervasive vaccine mandates and his current efforts.”

