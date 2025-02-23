Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "The Problem With Red State Legislatures"
The Liberty Lobbyist: "The Problem With Red State Legislatures"

Opinion - Melissa Blasek
Feb 23, 2025
Transcript

"Melissa Blasek opens with a recent update on specific issues with her red state legislature and is joined by Daniel Horowitz of The Conservative Review to detail the ongoing issues in deep red states. From South Carolina, to Texas, to Florida, Republican legislators are unwilling to match the rhetoric that got them elected. Why and what can we do about it?"

Follow 'The Liberty Lobbyist' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheLibertyLobbyist

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

