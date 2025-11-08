"The Right Torn Apart: The New Lie Is The Oldest Lie"

“Melissa Blasek gives a brief post election breakdown. She is joined by Middle East foreign policy expert David Reaboi. The Right is being torn apart by the wedge issue of Israel. They discuss Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with Nick Fuentes, the fallout including the bizarre statement from The Heritage Foundation, and more broadly how a certain strain of right wing media and politicians are creating false choices and preaching American-last style interventionism disguised as ‘non-interventionism’.”

