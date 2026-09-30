THE RISE OF TURBO CANCERS AND STRATEGIES FOR PREVENTION

Since the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines we have seen an alarming rise in cancer diagnoses. This is even more particularly pronounced among younger individuals, who are getting diagnosed with aggressive cancers at a concerning rate.

According to Dr. Peter McCullough, writing in his substack, the timing of these incidents are more than coincidental:

Since late 2022, independent oncologists and immunologists—such as Professor Angus Dalgleish of St. George’s, London, and Dr. Wafik El‑Deiry of Brown University—have warned of a surge in immunologic dysregulation following repeated mRNA injections. Peer‑reviewed analyses (Oncotarget, January 2026) describe “rapid progression or recurrence of previously indolent cancers” temporally linked to vaccination or severe COVID-19 infection. Mechanistically, both situations share key features: chronic inflammation, spike‑induced mitochondrial damage, depletion of cytotoxic T cells, suppression of p53/BRCA tumor‑surveillance pathways, and the infamous IgG4 class‑switch phenomenon that signals immune tolerance to pathogenic antigens. In other words, the body learns not to fight back.

The evidence is mounting that the culprit in these rising rates of cancer, particularly aggressive cancers, is connected to the deployment of the mRNA vaccines in 2021:

If spike exposure promotes tolerogenic or suppressive immune states, it effectively disables the very system responsible for preventing malignant transformation. This hypothesis not only fits the timeline—post‑2021 rises in aggressive cancers—but also accounts for why tumors in the young often present suddenly and advance fast enough to be called “turbo cancers.”

Despite the mounting evidence, much of the medical establishment and their handmaidens in the legacy media, refuse to acknowledge even the possibility of a link between the COVID-19 vaccines and cancer. As Dr. McCullough points out:

To acknowledge this connection would be to indict an entire biomedical complex that profited from both pandemic panic and mass inoculation. Regulatory agencies explicitly waived carcinogenicity testing for the mRNA products. Their emergency authorization was based on weeks—not years—of observation. Now the same institutions fund research asking whether microplastics or late pregnancies explain the cancer wave, as though a polymer fragment in a salad poses more biological disruption than billions of cells processing synthetic mRNA and producing a modified viral toxin inside the body.

The refusal to investigate spike biology as a carcinogenic catalyst is symptomatic of a deeper pathology: institutional capture. Pharmaceutical corporations bankroll most cancer research foundations; their executives rotate through public agencies that set the research agenda. If spike-induced oncogenesis were confirmed, it would open them to liability and moral outrage far beyond anything seen with tobacco or asbestos. Hence, the cultivated ignorance.

As Cancer Changes, So Must our Approach to Prevention

In this new reality of rising cancer rates and the increased prevelance of aggressive “turbo-cancers,” experts like Dr. McCullough are calling on Americans to consider new approaches to prevention:

Since 2021, global oncology trends have shifted significantly. Epidemiological data indicates a troubling, unexplained acceleration in cancer diagnoses, particularly among younger, likely COVID-19 vaccinated cohorts who historically presented lower risk profiles. This phenomenon has sparked intense debate regarding potential oncogenicity of genetic vaccines, Spike protein exposure, and other determinants. As the medical establishment struggles to contextualize these shifts, the necessity for proactive, non-invasive, and highly sensitive screening modalities has become a paramount concern for patients seeking to bypass institutional inertia.

When it comes to screening, Dr. McCullough says Whole Body MRIs (WBMRI) may play an important role:

Traditional screening protocols often rely on modality-specific, radiation-heavy diagnostics like CT scans or mammography, which are frequently constrained by anatomical focus and cumulative ionization risks. Whole-Body MRI (WBMRI) has emerged as a disruptive alternative, leveraging magnetic resonance to visualize soft tissue contrast without the deleterious effects of ionizing radiation or the potential toxicity associated with gadolinium-based contrast agents.

By utilizing advanced diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI), WBMRI probes the microscopic movement of water molecules in cellular structures. Malignant tumors, characterized by high cellular density and restricted water diffusion, often appear hyperintense on DWI sequences. This allows for a functional assessment of the entire body, providing a comprehensive snapshot of potential oncological activity that conventional localized imaging frequently misses.

The Promise of Ivermectin and Mebendazole

In addition to Whole Body MRIs, the offlabel use of anti-parasitic drugs like Ivermectin and Mebendazole are also showing great promise in the potential to fight cancer.

Indeed, Dr. McCullough, and a number of his colleagues at The Wellness Company, have recently authored a first of its kind study of the application of Ivermectin+Mebendazole in the treatment of cancer.

In this human observational analysis, off-label use of Ivermectin+Mebendazole showed a remarkable 84% Clinical Benefit Ratio in the treatment of cancer. These results indicate that the inexpensive and safe off-label applications of these medications could be an important breakthrough in the treatment of cancer.

The report analyzed 197 cancer patients who were prescribed ivermectin and mebendazole off label. Participants received compounded oral capsules containing 25 mg of ivermectin and 250 mg of mebendazole. After 6-months, participants reported an 84% Clinical Benefit Ratio. With 48% of participants reporting regression or no evidence of cancer, while 36% reported disease stability. Only 15.6% of participants reported disease progression.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death globally, with conventional treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted agents frequently limited by significant toxicity, high cost, development of resistance, and variable long-term efficacy.

The experts at The Wellness Company undertook this study because ivermectin and mebendazole have demonstrated highly promising anti-cancer activity in preclinical models. But despite compelling preclinical data and documented safe use in cancer patients, robust clinical evidence evaluating the ivermectin–mebendazole combination in oncology remains limited.

According to Dr. McCullough, “This study reveals an exciting new potential that should expand the consideration of ivermectin and mebendazole for inclusion in the treatment of multiple cancer types. We urgently need a full-fledged scientific investigation into this class of medications and their impact on cancer treatment.”

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