The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: “MKUltra, Operation Paperclip, and Government Operations with MKUltra Expert Penny Shepard”

MKUltra expert and survivor, Penny Shepard, joins the program to share her knowledge about the insidious program to control human subjects within the CIA. She reveals information about the origins of the program and starting from the NAZIs continuing thru Operation Paperclip to today. You can follow Penny Shepard on her website at https://shepard-entertainment.com/ or on her Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/c/DarkOutpost

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: Don’t wait for another crisis to catch you off guard. Take charge of your preparedness today and enjoy peace of mind tomorrow. Visit https://dailyclouthealth.com and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Follow on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/sarah_westall

Follow on my Substack at

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: “As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.”