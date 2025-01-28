The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive With CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS! Technocracy, Stargate, The Bitcoin Bailout"

"The OMNI War is here, and our mission is to survive, reconnect with the natural world, and safeguard our wealth and community. Catherine Austin Fitts, a renowned investment banker and freedom advocate, joins us to expose the Technocracy, Trump’s $500B Stargate initiative, and the looming currency crisis that could usher in a global digital currency. Together, we’ll uncover the truth and explore real solutions for a freer future."

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/