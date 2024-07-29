The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout: "Utter, Absolute Chaos, Or Carefully Scripted Destabilization? What Is Going On In American Politics?"

From Shannon Joy:

“In the span of just over three weeks, we have witnessed: President Biden’s debate disaster and rapid cognitive decline, an assassination attempt on Former President Trump, the PURGE of conservatism from the GOP platform and convention, insane testimony from Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, the end of Biden’s candidacy (with a letter!), and Vice President Kamala Harris stepping in as the Democrat nominee (for now!). Now Biden is MIA and some are speculating that he’s dead. All leading up to an election, which EVERYBODY assumes will be rigged! What is going on here? Are we really to believe this ALL pure coincidence? Or has color revolution finally come to America?

We discuss this and MORE today on The Shannon Joy Show!”

_______________________________

Show Resources & Links:

Get your Summit tickets today! www.thesummitfortruth.com

The Man Behind Trump’s VP Pick: It’s Worse Than You Think

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2024/07/investigative-reports/the-man-behind-trumps-vp-pick-its-worse-than-you-think/

Exclusive: President Biden suffered an undisclosed medical emergency during his time in Las Vegas, police sources say



_________________________________

PLEASE SUPPORT DAILYCLOUT:

The Wellness Company: Don't wait for another crisis to catch you off guard. Take charge of your preparedness today and enjoy peace of mind tomorrow. Visit https://dailyclouthealth.com and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!

Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/dailyclout.io/list/2L9I6L5UZR76J?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_aipsfdailyclout.io_GVMSC52H5PPEP28F655S

Please Support The Shannon Joy Show:

THRILLED to welcome Patriot Mobile to the Shannon Joy family of sponsors!! The LEADING Christian, conservative telecom company and the very definition of parallel economies. SWITCH today at www.patriotmobile.com/joy and use the promo code JOY for a FREE month of service!!

Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy

SPECIAL OFFER: Get a FREE bottle of Nano Powered Omega-3’s with your purchase of The Liver Health Formula!

Go to GetLiverHelp.com/Joy to grab your supply and save your liver!!

Get your daily Native Path Collagen supplement at 45% off NOW! GETNATIVEPATH.com/joy