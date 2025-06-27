Dear Readers,

We’re living through a moment when medical autonomy, food freedom, and political accountability are all under assault. That’s why Outspoken is diving deeper than ever, uncovering the hidden forces behind our broken systems and giving you the tools to fight back.

In the last week, we highlighted how Kellogg and other corporate giants reshaped the American food pyramid, not to nourish you, but to control you. From sperm suppressors still found in common cereals and baked goods, to the revival of raw milk as a powerful, natural healer, Naomi is exposing the long-standing war on our food and health—and the persecution of small family farmers who dare to defy the system.

But that’s not all we’ve been working on.

In her powerful new essay, Naomi tackles the uncomfortable truth about the MAHA movement—and why grassroots conservatives must hold Secretary Kennedy and other leaders accountable for their broken promises. As new mRNA-based vaccines roll out, silence from the base isn’t strength—it’s surrender. Naomi warns that ignoring the voices of politically awakened ‘mama bears’ risks unraveling not just MAHA, but MAGA, in 2024 and beyond.

“It is disappointment, not criticism, that threatens our future. Organized mothers will not stay silent—and they will not stay put.”

If you’ve appreciated the truth-telling, the investigations, the essays no one else dares to publish uncensored, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription today.

You’ll receive:

Full access to Naomi’s essays and investigative reports

Exclusive content covering health freedom, food autonomy, and political analysis

Support for ongoing reporting and litigation efforts behind The Pfizer Papers

Direct access to the community fighting for truth, liberty, and sovereignty

Upgrade Now for Full Access

We can only do this because of you. When you support DailyClout, you’re not just subscribing—you’re standing for food freedom, health transparency, and a better future.

Thank you for being part of this movement.

In truth and courage,

—Dr. Naomi Wolf & The DailyClout Team