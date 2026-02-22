A self-described socialist now runs America’s largest city. His name is Zohran Mamdani.

He was sworn in by Bernie Sanders. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke at his inauguration. Donald Trump called him a “100% Communist Lunatic.”

Mamdani has said he doesn’t think billionaires should exist. He wants a $30 minimum wage, city-owned grocery stores, and massive tax hikes on anyone the government decides has “too much.”

That’s New York City. The financial capital of the world. Now run by a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

But here’s what should really keep you up at night.

While a socialist takes control of America’s biggest city, a Wall Street insider is about to take control of America’s money.

President Trump just nominated Kevin Warsh as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve. You’ve probably never heard of him.

During the 2008 crisis, Warsh was the Fed’s direct line to Wall Street. When the biggest banks were about to fail, he made sure they didn’t. The people who lost their homes and retirement savings didn’t get that call.

Now Warsh wants “regime change” at the Fed. And he’s been one of the loudest voices pushing for a digital dollar. Not crypto. A Central Bank Digital Currency, created and controlled by the Federal Reserve.

Think about what that means.

A digital dollar would let the government track every purchase you make. Freeze your accounts with a click. Program your money to expire. Deduct taxes or fines without your permission.

A socialist mayor who wants to decide how much money you’re allowed to have. A Fed chairman building the tools to control how you spend it.

Different sides. Same result. Your financial freedom disappears.

Central banks worldwide are buying physical gold at record levels. They know what’s coming.

Physical gold and silver can’t be tracked, programmed, frozen, or expired by anyone. No socialist mayor and no Fed chairman can touch them.

The regime is changing. Are you ready?