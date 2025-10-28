“GOP Seeks Review of Biden Pardons Over Autopen Use and Capacity Questions”

“House Republicans have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to review thousands of Biden autopen pardons, arguing the former president’s cognitive decline may render the clemency actions invalid.”

https://dailyclout.io/gop-seeks-review-of-biden-pardons-over-autopen-use-and-capacity-questions/

“Rotherham Grooming Gang Compensation Delay Raises Alarm”

“A Rotherham survivor who won a landmark judgment against a grooming gang rapist is still waiting years for compensation as the UK system stalls.”

https://dailyclout.io/rotherham-grooming-gang-compensation-delay-raises-alarm/

“Bill Gates calls for ‘strategic pivot’ in climate change fight away from curbing emissions”

“Bill Gates argues the climate fight should pivot from obsessing over temperature targets to reducing global poverty and disease, especially in the world’s poorest countries.”

https://dailyclout.io/bill-gates-calls-for-strategic-pivot-in-climate-change-fight-away-from-curbing-emissions/

“Minnesota Man Charged for $45K Hit Threat Against Pam Bondi”

“A Minnesota man has been federally charged after allegedly posting a TikTok video offering a $45,000 bounty to kill former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.”

https://dailyclout.io/minnesota-man-charged-for-45k-hit-threat-against-pam-bondi/

This Day in History Videos: October 28th

1886 — Dedication of the Statue of Liberty

President Grover Cleveland officially dedicated the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.

1962 — Khrushchev announces Soviet missiles will be removed from Cuba

On October 28, Nikita Khrushchev informed the U.S. that Soviet missile bases in Cuba would be dismantled, ending the brink of nuclear war.