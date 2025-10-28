Top Liberty Stories
“GOP probes Biden pardons as courts stall abuse cases and elites pivot policy abroad”
“GOP Seeks Review of Biden Pardons Over Autopen Use and Capacity Questions”
“House Republicans have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to review thousands of Biden autopen pardons, arguing the former president’s cognitive decline may render the clemency actions invalid.”
https://dailyclout.io/gop-seeks-review-of-biden-pardons-over-autopen-use-and-capacity-questions/
“Rotherham Grooming Gang Compensation Delay Raises Alarm”
“A Rotherham survivor who won a landmark judgment against a grooming gang rapist is still waiting years for compensation as the UK system stalls.”
https://dailyclout.io/rotherham-grooming-gang-compensation-delay-raises-alarm/
“Bill Gates calls for ‘strategic pivot’ in climate change fight away from curbing emissions”
“Bill Gates argues the climate fight should pivot from obsessing over temperature targets to reducing global poverty and disease, especially in the world’s poorest countries.”
https://dailyclout.io/bill-gates-calls-for-strategic-pivot-in-climate-change-fight-away-from-curbing-emissions/
“Minnesota Man Charged for $45K Hit Threat Against Pam Bondi”
“A Minnesota man has been federally charged after allegedly posting a TikTok video offering a $45,000 bounty to kill former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.”
https://dailyclout.io/minnesota-man-charged-for-45k-hit-threat-against-pam-bondi/
Why Virginia Democrats are calling a special General Assembly session before Election Day
Texas AG sues makers of Tylenol over hiding alleged links to autism
Amazon Announces Massive Job Cuts: What’s Behind the Layoffs?
Bessent Names Five Finalists for Federal Reserve Chair
Indiana Gov. Mike Braun calls special session to consider new congressional map
Red Cross receives another dead hostage under Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Pres. Trump reaffirms U.S.-Japan trade ties, signs minerals deal in meeting with new PM Takaichi
Milei wins big in Argentina’s midterm election
DUTCH ELECTION 2025: Geert Wilders Leads Polls As Protests Erupt Over Immigration & EU Divide
Trump oversees signing of Thailand-Cambodia peace deal
Elon Musk Takes On Wikipedia With AI-Generated ‘Grokipedia’—What To Know
This Day in History Videos: October 28th
1886 — Dedication of the Statue of Liberty
President Grover Cleveland officially dedicated the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.
1962 — Khrushchev announces Soviet missiles will be removed from Cuba
On October 28, Nikita Khrushchev informed the U.S. that Soviet missile bases in Cuba would be dismantled, ending the brink of nuclear war.
