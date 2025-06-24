Top Liberty Stories
Iraq WMDs, bird flu vaccines, Trump’s deportation win, RFK vs. Big Pharma, and why one NYC teacher became a Republican.
"Weapons of Mass Destruction: The Real Story in Iraq"
Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v6v3awx-ep-250620-dissecting-the-nokings-movement-with-guest-bill-stebbins-retired-.html
“USDA Weighs Poultry Vaccination Plan as Bird Flu Crisis Deepens”
"The USDA is weighing a poultry vaccination plan to combat bird flu, but export fears are dividing the industry."
https://dailyclout.io/usda-weighs-poultry-vaccination-plan-as-bird-flu-crisis-deepens/
"Supreme Court Deportation Ruling Backs Trump on Third-Country Removals"
"The Supreme Court deportation ruling grants the Trump administration authority to remove illegal immigrants to third countries, lifting a key legal roadblock."
https://dailyclout.io/supreme-court-deportation-ruling-backs-trump-on-third-country-removals/
“Why I'm Now a Republican: Athena Clarke's Story”
Watch or listen to the full interview here:
“RFK Jr. just called out Congressman Pallone to his face for being owned by Big Pharma”
House Democrats draft measure to rein in Trump's power on Iran
