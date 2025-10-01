“Government Shutdown 2025: What It Means for Americans”

“Congressional gridlock has plunged America into a costly 2025 government shutdown, leaving workers unpaid and services stalled.”

https://dailyclout.io/government-shutdown-2025-explained/

“Operation Midway Blitz: Chicago raids, Tren de Aragua ties, and the politics of deportation”

“Operation Midway Blitz escalated in Chicago as hundreds of federal agents swept the city, detaining dozens and sparking fierce pushback from local leaders.”

https://dailyclout.io/operation-midway-blitz-chicago-raids-tren-de-aragua-ties-and-the-politics-of-deportation/

“Bomb Scare at Utah State Ahead of TPUSA Event”

“A suspicious package forced the evacuation of Utah State’s Old Main before a Turning Point USA event, prompting a bomb squad detonation and heightened security just weeks after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

https://dailyclout.io/bomb-scare-at-utah-state-ahead-of-tpusa-event/

BillCam Briefing: “Crime, Immigration, Transit, Elections, & Labor”

“This week’s BillCam Briefing spotlights bills on crime reporting, deportations, foreign election funding, union freedom, and worker protections—subscribe at BillCam.com for full transparency on America’s legislation.”

https://dailyclout.io/billcam-briefing-crime-immigration-transit-elections-labor/

“Covid jabs ‘might raise the risk of cancer’, contentious study claims”

“A new Korean study links Covid vaccines to higher risks of six major cancers, sparking fierce debate and global alarm.”

https://dailyclout.io/covid-jabs-might-raise-the-risk-of-cancer-contentious-study-claims/

This Day in History: 10-1

Yosemite National Park established by U.S. Congress — October 1, 1890

The U.S. Congress passed legislation to set aside Yosemite Valley and the Mariposa Grove as a national park, securing these lands for preservation and public enjoyment rather than private exploitation. That act safeguarded natural heritage and access for future generations

Jerry Rescue — October 1, 1851 (Syracuse, New York)

