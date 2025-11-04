Top Liberty Stories
GOP pushes Antifa terror bill, new polls hit Biden aides, Capitol video sparks outrage, Cheney dies at 84
GOP senators introduce legislation to codify Antifa terror designation
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/senators-introduce-legislation-codify-antifa-terror-designation
Poll: 52% of voters want Biden’s aides prosecuted over autopen use
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/poll-52-voters-want-bidens-aides-prosecuted-over-autopen-use
“Capitol Police repeatedly used lethal force on protesters early on Jan. 6, video shows”
https://www.theblaze.com/news/capitol-police-repeatedly-used-lethal-force-on-protesters-early-on-jan-6-video-shows
“Analysis: 47% of Immigrant Households with Young Children Get Food Stamps”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/11/03/analysis-47-of-immigrant-households-with-young-children-get-food-stamps/
Comey Boomerang: Ex-director confronted with personal emails, notes after playing victim card
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/comey-played-victim-card-patel-fbi-fired-back-barrage-ex-directors-personal
“Central Bank Digital Currency Could End Your Financial Freedom Overnight”
https://rumble.com/v711g4k-are-we-looking-at-dollar-collapse-sponsored.html
Who are the favorites on election night 2025?
Man, Trent Schneider, arrested for threatening Trump
BBC ‘deliberately edited’ Donald Trump’s speech to look like he incited Jan 6
Former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84
FBI charges 2 Michigan men, Mohamed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, in alleged Halloween terror attack
Chilling video shows UK train stabber suspect enter barber shop with knife a day before mass attack
Kimberly-Clark to acquire Tylenol owner Kenvue in $48.7 billion deal
“Articles of impeachment filed against Judge James Boasberg after allowing Biden’s special counsel to spy on GOP lawmakers”
https://notthebee.com/article/articles-of-impeachment-filed-against-judge-james-boasberg
Scott Adams PLEADS With Trump To Schedule CANCER TREATMENT
This Day in History: November 4th
1922 — Entrance to Tutankhamun’s tomb discovered (Egypt)
Howard Carter’s team uncovered the first step to King Tut’s tomb in the Valley of the Kings, a landmark in scientific exploration and archaeology.
1952 — National Security Agency (NSA) officially established
By directive of the Secretary of Defense, the NSA was formally created to coordinate cryptologic and signals intelligence vital to national defense.
1979 — Iran hostage crisis begins
Militants seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took American diplomats hostage, launching a 444-day international crisis.
