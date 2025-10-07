“California Launders Medicaid Funds for Illegals”

“California exploited Medicaid loopholes to funnel billions in federal funds into healthcare for illegal immigrants, despite claims it wouldn’t happen.”

Athena Clarke: “Our council member says it’s time to “crack down” on dollar vans, right after Uber dropped half a million into their campaigns. I support accountability, but let’s be real: is this about safety or about protecting Uber’s monopoly? When I am in NY City Council representing you, I’ll pass legislation to treat dollar vans and big tech car app monopolies exactly the same, without favoritism, and I will hold them to the same common sense safety rules.”

“Zohran Mamdani’s Plan to Eliminate Gifted & Talented in NYC”

“NYC mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani is reigniting controversy by vowing to phase out the city’s Gifted & Talented program, sparking backlash from parents and opponents alike.”

“MAGA Demands Jack Smith’s Arrest After FBI Spied on GOP Senators”

“Leaked records reveal the FBI spied on Republican senators’ phone data, sparking MAGA outrage and calls for Jack Smith’s arrest.”

“Declassified Memos: Biden Shielded Hunter Report”

“Declassified CIA memos reveal Joe Biden’s team blocked an intelligence report on Hunter Biden’s Ukraine ties, raising new concerns over political interference.”

Scientists Awarded Nobel Prize In Physiology Or Medicine For Discoveries In Immune Health

Supreme Court declines Ghislaine Maxwell appeal over Epstein plea deal

Paramount purchases “The Free Press,” names Bari Weiss editor-in-chief of CBS News

Iryna’s Law Has Been Signed in North Carolina for Criminal Justice Reform

Supreme Court Lets Trump Administration End Temporary Protected Status For 300,000 Venezuelans

