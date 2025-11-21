Top Liberty Stories
Exposés reveal Google’s early vaccine censorship and a top Kyiv official poised to flip to the FBI.
“Google’s Secret Censorship: Vaccine Info Silenced Long Before COVID”
“A new investigation reveals that Google was censoring vaccine-related information years before COVID-19, raising fresh questions about Alphabet’s deep ties to the pharmaceutical industry.”
https://dailyclout.io/googles-secret-censorship-vaccine-info-silenced-long-before-covid/
“Top Ukrainian Official in U.S. to Flip as FBI Witness”
“A bombshell claim alleges that Ukrainian security chief Rustem Umerov is in the U.S. preparing to testify to the FBI against President Zelensky’s inner circle.”
https://dailyclout.io/top-ukrainian-official-in-u-s-to-flip-as-fbi-witness/
LegiSector bill:
H.R.278 — BROADBAND Leadership Act
Summary:
This bill seeks to accelerate permitting and build-out timelines for telecom infrastructure by limiting local delays and mandating response deadlines for siting applications.
Potential Business Impacts:
• Faster improvement in broadband speed and reliability
• Improved remote-work continuity, cloud adoption, and digital operations
• Increased competition among providers could eventually reduce costs
Why It Matters:
Businesses in rural and underserved markets face competitive disadvantages tied to digital infrastructure; accelerated deployment is fundamental to modern operations and expansion.
Learn More: https://www.legisector.com/search/industry/detail/aYsuxwwbKk
This Day in History: November 20th
1945 – The Nuremberg Trials begin
The International Military Tribunal opened in Nuremberg to hold Nazi leaders accountable for war crimes, establishing precedent for freedom under law.
The Google vaccine censorship story really puts things in perspectve. If they were silencing information years before COVID, it shows this wasn't just about emergency response. Looks mor like a systematic approach to controling the narrative around vaccines.