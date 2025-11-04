“Letitia James Battles Federal Probe Into Alleged Selective Enforcement in Trump and NRA Cases”

“New York Attorney General Letitia James faces a widening federal probe into alleged selective enforcement against Trump and the NRA, sparking a high-stakes legal clash with the DOJ.”

“Trump’s Tariffs: Big Shock, Small Fallout”

“Six months after President Trump’s record tariffs, the U.S. economy remains resilient—defying recession fears but falling short of the promised manufacturing boom.”

“Trump Steps In to Help ‘Dilbert’ Creator in Cancer”

“President Trump steps in to help Dilbert creator Scott Adams secure life-saving cancer treatment after delays from his healthcare provider threaten his chances of survival.”

“Canada Faces Outcry Over Push to Allow Assisted Suicide for Minors”

“Canada’s euthanasia debate intensifies as activists push to include minors as young as 12 in the nation’s assisted suicide program, drawing fierce backlash from medical and ethical experts.”

This Day in History: October 3rd

1903 — Panama declares independence from Colombia

Panama broke from Colombia with U.S. support, leading to the establishment of a new republic and the construction of the Panama Canal.

1964 — Washington, D.C. residents vote for President for the first time

After ratification of the 23rd Amendment, District residents cast ballots in a U.S. presidential election for the first time since 1800.

2014 — One World Trade Center opens

One World Trade Center (the 1,776-foot “Freedom Tower”) officially opened for business as employees—led by Condé Nast—began moving in. The opening marked Lower Manhattan’s commercial comeback after 9/11; the public observatory opened later in 2015.