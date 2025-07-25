Brian O'Shea: "Judge Who Denied Pres. Trump's Bid to Unseal Florida Federal Grand Jury Epstein Transcripts is Married to then-Successor of State Attorney Who Helped Broker Epstein's 'Sweetheart Deal' with Acosta"

"Judge Robin L. Rosenberg has made sure that those decades old Grand Jury transcripts will not see the light of day. If she is trying to protect someone, then that someone would be Michael McAuliffe, her current husband, who was the successor to Florida State Attorney Barry Krischer."

"Michael Kane of Teachers for Choice"

"Can the harm done to ‘mandated’ NY teachers, firefighters, and police officers be remedied by the Supreme Court?"

White House: "Trump Signs Executive Order to Combat Vagrancy and Restore Civil Commitment"

"President Trump signs a bold new executive order to combat homelessness, drug abuse, and public disorder by restoring civil commitment and prioritizing law and order in America's cities."

OPB: "Trump Clashes With Powell Over Fed Renovation Costs"

"Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell publicly clashed over a $3.1 billion renovation cost, exposing deeper tensions between the White House and the central bank."

Dr. William Makis Reveals: Ivermectin Shows Remarkable Potential for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Patients

If you don’t question vaccine safety after hearing this, there may be a problem…

RFK Jr. talks about religious objections to fetus DNA fragments in the MMR vaccine.

President Trump just called out Bill Clinton on live television when asked about Epstein: “You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton who went to the island 28 times. I never went to the island. They're a bunch of sick people.”