“Trump Declares Gaza War Over as Hamas Frees Final 20 Hostages”

“A historic breakthrough in the Middle East: Hamas releases all 20 surviving hostages under a Trump-brokered truce, ending the two-year Gaza war and marking what he called “a great day” for peace.”

https://dailyclout.io/trump-gaza-truce-hamas-hostage-release/

“Fraud and Foreign Labor Are Endangering American Truckers and National Security”

“A wave of fraud and foreign labor exploitation is undermining American truckers, threatening road safety, supply chain integrity, and even national security as unvetted non-domiciled drivers flood the U.S. freight industry.”

https://dailyclout.io/fraud-foreign-labor-threatens-american-truckers/

Cameroon’s Biya vies for eighth term, challenged by ex-minister

Hamas releases all 20 remaining living hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire

Qatari Air Force facility coming to Idaho’s Mountain Home Air Force Base

Biden cancer battle: Radiation used to treat ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Portlanders hold nude bike protest over National Guard deployment

Trump says he may supply missiles to Ukraine if Russia doesn’t end war

Trump threatens new tariffs on China

This Day in History videos:

1775 — Continental Congress creates the Continental Navy ( U.S. Navy’s birthday) - TODAY IS THE NAVY’S 25OTH ANNIVERSARY

Congress resolved to outfit armed vessels and formed a naval committee—birth of the American Navy. Secures U.S. commerce and shores; a permanent tool to defend national independence and free enterprise on the seas.

1792 — White House cornerstone laid (Executive Mansion begins)

Construction of the President’s House (later “White House”) officially began with a cornerstone ceremony in Washington, D.C. Establishes the seat of the elected executive under the Constitution—civilian leadership and peaceful transfer of power.

1932 — Cornerstone laid for the U.S. Supreme Court Building

President Herbert Hoover and Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes preside over the cornerstone ceremony on Oct. 13, 1932. Permanent home for the third branch tasked with guarding constitutional rights and the rule of law.